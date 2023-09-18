A Journey to the Potter’s House Workshops

A Counseling Model for People in Ministry is a six hour workshop that will help you become a more effective counselor.Developed from the solution focused model of therapy, this training helps individuals, couples and families find solutions to the challenges they are facing without engaging in a long, drawn out process of counseling.This model follows a strength-based, goal oriented approach to helping people. Rather than focusing on the problems of the past, this approach focuses on the individuals strengths, and positive resources, drawing from these qualities to build lasting solutions for one’s life and relationships.In this workshop you will learn:

How to approach problems from a more empowered position.

The four elements of good clinical listening.

12 basic interviewing skills.

The eight characteristics of well formed clinical goals.

How to approach the challenges of life and relationships from a more hopeful and empowered position.

These skills will not only help you become a more effective counselor, they will also enrich the quality of your own life and relationships.

Whether you are a seasoned counselor or someone who just wants to learn some counseling skills, you don’t want to miss this workshop; A Counseling Model for People in Ministry; it will help you to become a more effective counselor

