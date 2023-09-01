The Parish Cells Movement has been helping bring new life to parishes for 33 years.

The upcoming Parish Cells National Seminar will take as it’s theme ‘Our hope is in Jesus the Christ.’

The seminar will explore how the use of cell groups can help people grow in the faith and enhance the life of the local church.

The seminar will take place at Our Lady’s National School in Ballinteer, Dublin 16 on Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th of September.

All welcome

For more information contact Jo Gleeson 086 334 6290