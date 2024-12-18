Thanks for your support!

Wow.. Here we are ending 2024 and heading into 2025.. So much to be grateful for!!!

What a privilege it is to work at Spirit Radio.. It’s so exciting to work here at the hub – with your messages coming in from the far flung corners of the country.. from Donegal and Drogheda, Naas and Navan, Waterford, Wexford and Tralee..

We heard from Simon who first discovered Spirit coming home from the airport in a taxi

From Caroline and her kids who tune in for the morning riddle.

From dozens of commuters who love the upbeat start to the day

And the family caring for their aging dad who finds great companionship through the radio.

We have heard from Darren who drives a digger and John the farmer who listens in his tractor.

From Kathy who found the station when her son was twiddling the knobs on the car radio – she hasn’t shifted the dial since.

Your support has made it all possible. Thank you.

And for all the lives that will be touched in 2025.. again… Thank you. .

Spirit Radio is a team effort.

It’s great to be teaming up with you.

Happy Christmas and a blessed New Year.