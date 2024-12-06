Embrace the most wonderful time of the year with the event of the season – for KING + COUNTRY’s ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE | The Cinematic Concert Experience!’

Step into the Christmas spirit like never before as 4x GRAMMY-award winning brothers Joel + Luke Smallbone lead audiences on a sonic journey that blends the sights and sounds of the season with the musical mastery, heartwarming storytelling, and dazzling production the duo is renowned for.

Filmed during the largest ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ tour to date in front of a high energy, sold out arena crowd in Houston, TX, the festive phenomenon features original music and dazzling, never-before-seen live footage including ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’ and ‘Little Drummer Boy’.

Ireland Saturday 14th December click here for Cinema details