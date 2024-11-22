Career Advice

A TikTok account called “I love my job” made a series of videos asking people on the street how they enjoy their careers, and if they can give some advice for finding the perfect job.

Interestingly, one of the most popular videos is a delightful interview with Mother Seraphim, who entered a contemplative order, 30 years ago in Australia.

Her vocation now sees her living in France, and she says “My job is literally ‘out of this world’ and I love it because we can bring others to God -through our smile, through our personality, and through our prayers especially.”

She also had some pretty solid advice for finding the perfect job, which included being honest and following the inspiration you are given – and if the job you had in mind doesn’t work out, she says, “Don’t be discouraged because God always opens another door or window of opportunity and remember – Don’t give up on life, because life is beautiful”

