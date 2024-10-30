Thousands ‘March for Jesus’!

Up to 12,000 people joined the family-friendly event, which took place on Saturday the 26th October and which has been described as “an historic walk of faith.”

Saturday’s march started at the Garden of Remembrance and ended at Dáil Éireann, with organisers saying the march showed the “incredible scale of believers united in faith and purpose, filling the streets with praise and hope for our nation.”

Participants flooded the streets of the capital holding signs which read “Jesus is our King” and “Jesus changes everything.” Organisers of the event, which included All Nations Church in Dublin, described the success of the march as “a moment that will be remembered in Dublin and beyond.”

The event, which saw interdenominational Christian faiths come together, had been promoted by the Catholic Bishop of Waterford, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan.

He said that the march would “show and shine the light of Jesus Christ,” and said that participants would march to Dáil Éireann, where “so many very sad decisions have been taken over the last few years – decisions which are not according to the mind of God.”

The March for Jesus began in 1987 in London, UK, uniting church groups and worship leader Graham Kendrick. Initially drawing 15,000 participants, it quickly spread across the UK and globally. By 1994, it became a worldwide event with 12 million participants in 170 countries. In 2019, 3 million gathered in São Paulo, Brazil, marking one of the largest Christian events globally.