Chitchat checkouts

Dutch grocery chain ‘Jumbo’ launched an initiative a couple of years ago which was designed to help combat loneliness among the elderly, and which is now being rolled out in other supermarkets chains across Europe.

Each of their stores have ‘Chatter Checkouts’ also known as the ‘blablabla caisses’ in France, where customers are encouraged to take their time and have a chat with the friendly cashiers.

The slow checkouts bring back the human interaction that plays a vital role in breaking the isolation of lonely people, but an unexpected side effect has also been the positive impact on supermarket staff who report a new sense of self-esteem and happiness which comes from the joy of interaction.

Recently, ‘Jumbo’ have expanded this initiative by adding areas in the store called “chatter corners” where locals can meet for a cup of coffee and some small talk. These are managed by local volunteers, who can also help with gardening and grocery shopping.

