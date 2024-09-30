‘Sound of Hope’ coming to Irish Cinemas

Inspired by the powerful true story, the film follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural community to embrace children in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won.

Executive produced by Letitia Wright (Black Panther)

Directed, written, and produced by Joshua Weigel (The Butterfly Circus) for Peacetree Productions. Distributed by KOVA International in the UK and Ireland on behalf of Angel Studios.

Sound of Hope will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on October 11

For more information click here