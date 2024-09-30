‘Sound of Hope’ coming to Irish Cinemas

Written by on 30th September 2024

Inspired by the powerful true story, the film follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural community to embrace children in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won.

Executive produced by Letitia Wright (Black Panther)
Directed, written, and produced by Joshua Weigel (The Butterfly Circus) for Peacetree Productions. Distributed by KOVA International in the UK and Ireland on behalf of Angel Studios.

Sound of Hope will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on October 11

For more information click here

Author

Editor

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Singing ‘Amazing Grace’ may be good for heart health

18th September 2024

0

Alpha Course – Galway

30th August 2024

0

‘Let me be the vessel’

12th August 2024

Continue reading

Next post

“I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans to bring you a future full of hope.”

Previous post

Painter and Pianist

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist