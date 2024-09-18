Painter and Pianist

Painter Archie Gould, learned piano as a child, but his work-mates had never heard him play, so when one of them noticed a public piano inside the building they were working on, they encouraged him to entertain them.

Archie sat down in his paint-stained work clothes and began to play classical music. “It was so heart melting, it blew me away,” said his supervisor, Kerrie.

His impromptu performance was also shared on TikTok, where it notched up an impressive number of views as “a classic don’t-judge-a-book-by-its-cover story.”

While Archie developed his piano skills as a young boy practicing with his father, he doesn’t have a piano at home now, and says, “Public pianos are so important – I’m sure there are people out there who are struggling in life, maybe even homeless, who at one point in time did take piano lessons – being able to access something that brings them joy is a really beautiful thing.”