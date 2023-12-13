Thank you for your support through 2023!

It’s been a tough year for many, but once again we are so grateful for the support of our listeners who gave faithfully throughout the year, making it possible to keep us on air, spreading the good news of the Gospel and bringing positivity into homes, offices and cars everyday.

We hear every day from people who find encouragement through Spirit Radio .

Ashnee wrote recently and told us how she had met up with a group for a monthly inter church prayer meeting. She described what happened…

“… We just seemed a bit flat and then one of the girls said.. I feel like singing a song I heard on Spirit Radio . I found the lyrics and now I can’t stop singing it. Off she went to the front and started singing… Suddenly another girl got up and joined her, she too had heard the song on Spirit .. It was new to most of us but we joined in at the chorus. Thank you for your amazing work. We love the station, Spirit Radio is touching so many lives!”

Other listener feedback:

‘what a huge encouragement your radio station is..’ Dee. ‘you’ve brought music enveloped in a faith to tens of thousands..’ Ray ‘You have brought me through so many difficult times..’ Len ‘Spirit Radio is like counseling for the soul..’ Davy

We can only do this because of the financial support of all of you who contribute monthly or through our annual Support Drives and we feel so privileged to be part of such a great team. Thank You!

We wish you all a very happy and peaceful Christmas and a blessed New Year.