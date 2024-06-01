The Benefits of Gratitude

Jenny had agreed to take part in the study and sat down to complete the survey.

The opening statement read… I have so much in life to be thankful for.

Asked how much she agreed with the statement, Jenny thought about it for a while…. eventually deciding that yes, she did have much to be thankful for. She ticked the ‘Strongly agree’ box.

The survey went on to ask her about how grateful she felt for a wide variety of people and things in her life.

Jenny was one of 900 taking part in the Maynooth University-led study.

The research team aimed to explore the relationship between gratitude and health.

They found that those who expressed the most gratitude were less likely to have heart problems.

An earlier study on the use of a gratitude journal indicates that regularly listing the things you are grateful for boosts a sense of well-being and life satisfaction.

A leading psychologist working with the team said the results provide more evidence that positive emotions like gratitude are associated with better health outcomes.

St Paul.. must have had some insight into all of this… He wrote… Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.