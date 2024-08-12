Separated & Re-united

Jennifer Bricker was born without legs but that didn’t stop her dreaming of being a gymnast from a young age. Watching the Olympics on TV, she was especially inspired by American gymnast, Dominique Moceanu, who also had Romanian heritage.

Adopted as a baby, Jennifer’s parents always encouraged her to believe that she could do anything that her brothers could do. So, Jennifer climbed trees and played basketball, but it was as a gymnast that she excelled, even becoming the Illinois State Champion tumbler.

All the while, Jennifer had a desire to know more about her biological family and uncovered a huge surprise while researching her background. She discovered that her gymnastic hero Dominique Moceanu, was actually her biological sister.

She wrote a letter to Dominique who said, “She told me that I was the reason she started gymnastics, and I thought that was a beautiful thing”

Jennifer is now an author and tours as a motivational speaker. She says “I hope to inspire others to believe that anything is truly possible” She got married in 2019 and the couple were thrilled to have their son Malachi just last year

