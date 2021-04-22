Listener Survey April/May 2021

We want your input!

Spirit Radio, Ireland’s Positive Sound is celebrating ten years on air.

It’s your station and we want to hear from you.

The station is supported by hundreds of people who contribute to the monthly costs, according to their means. This support team has enabled the station to extend transmission to every city and 17 major towns across Ireland. Clonmel and Killarney have just come on stream. Next up is Portlaoise and Mullingar. For a full list see the section ‘Where Can I Listen?‘

The team are very excited to be at this point. Working at the heart of the station, office manager Anne commented.

“It’s a good time to take stock. It’s a good time for us to look at what we are doing well and what we could be doing better. We are asking listeners to give us some feedback.”

What are we doing well? What can we improve? How can we better serve your community?

The survey gives an opportunity for listeners to give us feedback on our music, news service, chat shows and overall programming. There are 15 multi choice questions – so it only takes about 3 minutes to complete the survey.

Your input will help shape Spirit Radio.

Thank you.

Click here to take part in the survey.