Radio is a team effort!

Ten years in we can say that your support gets good news on the air! Your generosity has enabled us to bring Spirit Radio to 24 cities and towns across Ireland. With your backing we have been able to deliver a life giving program of music and chat. In a year marked by uncertainty, your support has been rock solid. We simply want to say Thank You!! We pray that you will know the joy and peace of Christ at this very special time of year.

Rob for all the team here at Spirit Radio.

