Novaerus by McGreals Health announce partnership with Spirit Radio

February 2022 – Novaerus by McGreals Health is supporting Spirit Radio , by providing the radio station with a medical-grade air disinfection Novaerus NV 200 device. The Irish-designed device uses innovative patented NanoStrike™ air disinfection technology that inactivates all airborne viruses and bacteria all year-round including mumps, measles, flus, colds as well as COVID-19. The NV 200 will be used at Spirit Radio in Bray, Co. Wicklow to improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) to support the wellbeing of staff and guests at the studio.

Rob Clarke CEO of Spirit Radio said: “Our team are delighted to be partnering with Novaerus by McGreals Health. Having cleaner air in our work environment is important to us as we continue to deliver great music and programming to our listeners. We are in and out of the studio every day using a small space with limited ventilation, so using the Novaerus technology is very beneficial. It gives us peace of mind and protects our staff and guests who are now coming back into the studio – ensuring everyone’s wellbeing is being prioritised.”

Deirdre Devitt, CEO of Novaerus by McGreals Health, which distributes the devices in Ireland, said: “As public health measures ease and society returns fully there’s a need to focus on improving indoor air quality to protect people’s health. We are thrilled to be able to support Rob and the Spirit Radio team. Many small spaces like broadcast studios can be poorly ventilated with no windows so maintaining clean air can be challenging. The NV 200 is ideal for use in these indoor settings and during live shows plus it has very low decibel levels, meaning there’s no interruption to sound. The Novaerus device is a proven clean air solution and very effective in reducing infections and minimising pollutants to support wellness – which gives great reassurance as people return to workplaces throughout the country.”

The Novaerus range of portable air cleaning devices are available in four sizes (NV 200, NV 800, Defend 400 and Defend 1050) catering for small to large spaces. The Novaerus patented NanoStrike™ technology obliterates pathogens in the air at DNA level (including 99.997% of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19) in a sub-second time frame without generating any harmful by-products to clean the air and can be used 24/7. The devices are sold in 72 countries worldwide, supporting sectors with additional frontline protection. For more information visit www.novaerus.ie.

About Novaerus by McGreals Health

Novaerus is distributed by McGreals Health based in Blessington, Co. Wicklow, which supplies the Novaerus portable air disinfection devices to retail, business, consumer, education, and health care sectors. McGreals Health provides a patient care-focused service across 11 outlets in the Leinster area, and in recent years has diversified into areas including optical, audiology, nutrition, and the development of primary care centres.

Novaerus, a WellAir brand, is an Irish company on a mission to reduce indoor airborne pollutants and create living, working, and healing spaces that foster human health, productivity, and wellbeing. Designed in Ireland, Novaerus technology can be found in hundreds of hospitals, senior living facilities, schools, casinos, railway stations, residential and industrial facilities in 72 countries around the world.

For more information visit: www.novaerus.ie