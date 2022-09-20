Christians Against Poverty is coming to Ireland!

CAP is designed to help those trapped in financial debt by negotiating with creditors, setting up budgeting systems, and offering personal, practical and spiritual support through church networks.

CAP equips partner churches with financial training and ongoing support, to offer hope and practical guidance to those under the weight of financial stress.

An information and prayer meeting will be held online on Monday 26th September from 8pm.

