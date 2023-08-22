Sound of Freedom coming to Irish Cinemas!

The smash-hit movie, Sound of Freedom, whose success has taken the Hollywood establishment by surprise, will come to Ireland in September after raking in nearly $150 million at the U.S. box office.

Sound of Freedom is based on the real-life story of the efforts of former government agent Tim Ballard who works to rescue victims of child sex trafficking film. Passion of the Christ star, Jim Caviezel, plays Ballard in the movie.

“‘Sound of Freedom’ at its core, is a message about protecting children from child-trafficking cartels,” Ballard told the New York Post recently.

On the film’s runaway success, Tim Ballard said that: “The people are tired of just being entertained”, adding that “they want to have purpose to what they’re looking at — and this has purpose,” according to Breitbart.

The film’s lead, Jim Caviezel, also said that “the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do.”

