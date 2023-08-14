Midwife Belle

In the UK, Belle the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, has probably become the first dog in attendance during childbirth.

Pregnancy and childbirth can be a stressful time, but for who are living with debilitating conditions, such as autism or anxiety, the whole process can be especially daunting.

Recognizing this, Milton Keynes University Hospital, went above and beyond to help 33-year-old Amee Tomkin. who has autism and suffers from anxiety and panic attacks, by allowing her to bring her assistance dog, Belle, to her hospital appointments.

The two-year-old dog has proven indispensable to Amee who says “She can detect symptoms of a panic attack, and helps me find exits in crowded places if she senses I’m feeling anxious. She presses buttons on lifts and she even holds my debit card against the machine to pay for things when we’re shopping”

Belle was granted special permission to be with Amee as she prepared to give birth to her son Olly, and for most of her hospital stay.