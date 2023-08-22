iMAP will partner with Bangor Worldwide Missionary Convention (BWMC) and the Artless theatre company to present their theatrical production ‘If prison walls could speak’ in The Riasc Centre, Swords, on Friday 25th August at 7.00pm. It is a free event.

This is a piece of live theatre designed for churches that tells the true story of Petr Jasek, a Czech national and Christian aid worker who was imprisoned in Sudan for his work assisting the persecuted church. This is their Irish debut and iMAP are delighted to bring the performance to greater Dublin. Our iMAP partner, Release International has commissioned this production and our other partners, Church in Chains and Open Doors have endorsed it. For those in the greater Dublin area this will be a very different and thought provoking evening.

For more information click https://www.artless.org.uk/prisonwalls