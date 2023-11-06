Inspirational

When Nick Vujicic was born without arms and legs, doctors apologized to his parents for not picking up on his condition and offering them an abortion. However, the baby who was given a bleak outlook for his life, has now become a man who travels the world and who has become a beacon of hope for millions, turning his story of pain and struggle into a message of inspiration and unyielding faith.

Nick shares about experiencing such overwhelming despair that he attempted suicide at the age of 10, however a few years later he had an epiphany when he decided to be thankful for what he had, rather than angry for what he didn’t have.

His faith deepened as he found solace in the Bible, especially the story of the blind man in John 9. “If God has a plan for a blind man, God’s got a plan for me.”

During high school, Nick’s gift for public speaking was recognized, and since then has spoken in 78 countries, inspired millions of people, got married and had 4 children.