Coming Soon – New Vox Magazine!

Written by on 6th October 2026

We’re delighted to share that work is underway on the next printed edition of VOX Magazine!

We’re so excited to bring you stories of faith, life and reality from around Ireland. From Cork to Donegal and from Belfast to Leitrim, the new edition of VOX will be packed with challenging and inspiring content.

Dedicated to the Glory of God – learn how a church in County Antrim was purchased for £1 because of the foresight of the original builders.

“God if you do exist, please help me.” – find out how prayer spaces in schools are creating opportunities for encounters with God in the Midlands.

A Time to Listen – discover how one church leader re-connected with young adults in Dublin.

A Time to Heal – In our noisy world, taking time out to be quiet allows opportunities for people to hear the gentle whisper of God’s voice.
“What is missing is the understanding that God’s mission to the ends of the earth has arrived on our doorstep.” – reflect on how the church responds to immigration in our VOX special feature.

And much more including news and up-coming events, VOX columnists, faith journeys and world news.

To order visit https://www.vox.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/vox.irl/

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HeatherS

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