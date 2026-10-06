Martin Sheen and Jana Kramer star in Christmas movie ‘The One’

KOVA Releasing brings The One, an independent, christmas drama starring Martin Sheen (The West Wing, Apocalypse Now), Jana Kramer (One Tree Hill) and Olivia Sanabia, to digital platforms across the UK and Ireland on 16 November 2026.

Directed by Lisa Arnold and written by Erin Elizabeth Cook, The One follows Hawk (Noah Redclay), a young man who ages out of the Chicago foster care system and sets out to see the world’s tallest Christmas tree. Along the way he meets Jefferson (Martin Sheen) and Alexis (Olivia Sanabia), a teenager grieving the loss of her twin sister, as the film explores grief, faith and the search for belonging.

Warm-hearted and unashamedly earnest, The One blends the comfort of a classic Christmas film with small-town charm and an honest, compassionate look at the challenges young people face when leaving foster care. It joins KOVA’s faith-inspired digital slate alongside For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas Live, The King of Kings and Light of the World.

Cast: Martin Sheen as Jefferson, Jana Kramer as Lisa, Olivia Sanabia as Alexis, Noah Redclay as Hawk, Nick Zano as Jim, Ashlyn Tomlin as Melanie

UK & Ireland release date: 16 November 2026

Release format: Digital

Platforms: Apple TV, Amazon, Google, Sky Store and EE TV

Certificate: 12