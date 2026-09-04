Thousands ‘March for Jesus’

Thousands of Christians gathered in Dublin on Saturday the 26th of September for March for Jesus 2026, filling the city centre with worship, prayer and public expressions of faith. Participants from different churches, denominations and backgrounds gathered at the Garden of Remembrance before walking approximately 2.5 kilometres through Dublin city centre to Merrion Square South, where the afternoon continued with worship, testimonies and prayer for the city and the nation. Organisers describe the event as a non-political, family-friendly celebration of the Christian faith.

Pastor John Ahern, one of the organisers, said the gathering brought together Christians from across the island with a shared purpose. Speaking on the day, he said: “We’re here for the March for Jesus with Christians from north, south, east and west of all kinds of different denominations and backgrounds gathered for one reason and that is to lift up Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour.” He added that participants wanted to “offer people the hope that we have found in Jesus Christ” and to pray for the nation.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, who supported the event, described the march as an opportunity to “show and shine the light of Jesus Christ.” He also highlighted its potential to bring Christians from different traditions together in a shared public witness.

The organisers say the gathering is ultimately about putting faith into the public square through worship, prayer and testimony. With banners declaring messages such as “Jesus is King” and “Jesus is the Way”, the march offered a highly visible expression of Christian faith in the capital, while the closing gathering focused on worship and prayer for Dublin and Ireland.

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